Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:43 PM

Siberian Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences Says Ready to Develop COVID-19 Study Drug

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Specialists from the chemical biology and fundamental medicine institute of the Siberian Branch of the Russian academy of Sciences are ready to develop in a month an investigational drug for curing the coronavirus based on the blood of recovered patients, the branch's press service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The drug is an enriched fraction of human blood antiviral immunoglobulins obtained from the plasma of patients who have undergone a viral infection ... As a result of the work, a study medication for intravenous injection with proven specific activity and proven apyrogenicity and sterility will be developed," the press service said.

The press service also noted that the drug could be developed in about a month, but this required funding in the amount of 6 million rubles (about $76,000).

To date, Russia has registered 2,777 COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities.

