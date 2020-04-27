Siberian Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences Sets Up Center to Fight Dangerous Viruses

The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences has established the Competence Center for Combating Extremely Hazardous Infections, dubbed the Anti-Virus Center, to quickly respond to infectious threats, including COVID-19, according to the branch's Science in Siberia newspaper, published on Monday

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The Siberian Branch of the Russian academy of Sciences has established the Competence Center for Combating Extremely Hazardous Infections, dubbed the Anti-Virus Center, to quickly respond to infectious threats, including COVID-19, according to the branch's Science in Siberia newspaper, published on Monday.

In late March, under the auspices of the Siberian Branch, an interdepartmental working group to fight highly infectious diseases was set up. Within the framework of the group, tools for combating the new coronavirus have been developed and proposed to the country's authorities.

"The interdepartmental working group is a coordination body or operational headquarters. Meanwhile, the Anti-Virus Center acts as a specialized R&D [research and development] center for creating innovative drugs covering the entire product life cycle - from the laboratory to the industrial stage," the branch said, citing Vice-Chairman Sergey Sverchkov.

According to the branch,�the center will cooperate with scientific organizations, industrial partners, authorities and universities. The main task is the speedy transfer to the health care system of the latest anti-infectious drugs.

In addition, Nariman Salakhutdinov, the head of the new center, said that though the development of a COVID-19 vaccine was crucial, it did not solve the problem of helping those who already contracted the disease. An inter-institute team of scientists is already developing complexes of drugs that can serve as an effective complement or even a replacement for mechanical ventilation.