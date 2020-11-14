UrduPoint.com
Siberian Mayor Remanded In Custody On Abuse Of Power Charges

Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:48 PM

Siberian Mayor Remanded in Custody on Abuse of Power Charges

The mayor of the Siberian city of Tomsk, Ivan Klyayn, was remanded in custody on Saturday, a day after his arrest on graft charges during a meeting was broadcast live

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The mayor of the Siberian city of Tomsk, Ivan Klyayn, was remanded in custody on Saturday, a day after his arrest on graft charges during a meeting was broadcast live.

Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that a Tomsk court ordered the 61-year-old former beer business owner to be taken into custody at the request of the investigator.

Klyayn pleaded not guilty, the statement added.

The mayor was detained on Friday on suspicion of illegally preventing a local businessman from buying a plot of land near a Tomskoye Pivo brewery that remained in his family after he stepped down as its director and handed control to his wife.

