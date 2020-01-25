Siberian Medics Testing Chinese Man for Coronavirus After Flu Hospitalization - Statement

A Chinese national has been hospitalized in the Russian city of Irkutsk after being tentatively diagnosed with flu, the Irkutsk Region government said on Saturday, adding that the patient is also being tested for the new coronavirus

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) A Chinese national has been hospitalized in the Russian city of Irkutsk after being tentatively diagnosed with flu, the Irkutsk Region government said on Saturday, adding that the patient is also being tested for the new coronavirus.

"On January 24, a Chinese national who arrived in Irkutsk from Beijing on January 24 was admitted to an infectious disease hospital with a suspected coronavirus infection. All anti-epidemic measures have been taken," the government said.

The patient has been tentatively diagnosed with atypical influenza A and is now receiving treatment. To completely rule out a coronavirus infection, the patient's medical tests have been sent to Novosibirsk, according to the statement.

All those who contacted with the patient are also being examined.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. It has since been confirmed to be a new strain of the coronavirus - 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

According to the latest official data, 1,287 people have been infected with the virus across China, with 41 people having died of the disease.

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, France, Nepal and Australia.