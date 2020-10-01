(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Doctors in the Russian city of Omsk did not detect any issues with opposition figure Alexey Navalny's detoxification organs, which proves that there were no toxins in his system, the chief toxicologist of the Siberian Federal Region told Sputnik

Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight on August 20. He was initially treated in Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Two days later, he was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. Later, the German government claimed to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Tests in Russia did not show traces of poison. On September 22, Navalny was discharged from the hospital.

"We took note that the organs responsible for detoxification � lungs, kidneys, and liver � had not been damaged, which also indicates that there were no toxic substances in the system. Toxic substances strike these organs in the first place, from the first moment of poison getting into the body. There was no damage to these organs during his entire stay [in the Omsk hospital]," Alexander Sabaev said.

Thus, Navalny did not receive detoxification therapy in the Omsk hospital, as doctors did not find signs of poisoning.

The patient still survived, which confirms that the treatment strategy was correct, the toxicologist said.

Doctors instead treated his metabolic disorder.

"And this [metabolic disorder] is a disease, not exposure to chemical agents. This is a disorder of internal secretions, this is a disorder of metabolism ... metabolic chaos, as I call it, which had to be brought in a certain direction, to bring the metabolism to a certain trajectory, so as not to get fatal complications. That is what we were fighting," Sabaev stated.

The toxicologist also noted that Navalny looked very good and showed no signs of severe chemical trauma in his first photos following his release from the Charite clinic.

"If we are talking about strong poisons, they lead either to instant death, or very serious consequences and deep invalidization. This is unequivocal," he stressed.

Navalny accuses the Russian authorities of being behind his alleged poisoning. The Kremlin has rejected the claims as groundless, extremely insulting and unacceptable, reiterating that no proof has been provided.