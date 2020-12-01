UrduPoint.com
Sibur Awaiting Wtchdog's Nod For Sinopec's Entry Into Amur Gas Chemical Project - Chairman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Russia's largest petrochemical holding Sibur is awaiting the decision of the Foreign Investment Commission to complete the deal with Sinopec on the Chinese company's entry into the Amur gas chemical complex project with a 40 percent share, Sibur Chairman Dmitry Konov said during a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are doing the project together with Sinopec, they participate with 40 percent in the financing, 40 percent shareholder in this project. We are now waiting for the decision of the Foreign Investment Commission in order to complete the deal," he said.

