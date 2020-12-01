UrduPoint.com
Sibur Considering Ethane Extraction On Arctic LNG Facilities, With Processing In Far East

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:10 PM

Russia's largest petrochemical holding Sibur is discussing a project for ethane extraction based on LNG facilities in the Arctic and transporting it to the Far East to new gas chemical facilities, the holding's chairman, Dmitry Konov, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Russia's largest petrochemical holding Sibur is discussing a project for ethane extraction based on LNG facilities in the Arctic and transporting it to the Far East to new gas chemical facilities, the holding's chairman, Dmitry Konov, said.

"The project that we are discussing now in the Arctic zone is the extraction of ethane at facilities with liquefied natural gas, and the transportation of this ethane to the Far East, and the construction of [gas chemical] facilities there," Konov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the development of petrochemical chemistry.

