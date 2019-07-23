UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sichuan Enhances Intellectual Property Protection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:50 PM

Sichuan enhances intellectual property protection

Southwest China's Sichuan Province launched a center for intellectual property protection Tuesday in its capital city of Chengdu, according to the center

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Southwest China's Sichuan Province launched a center for intellectual property protection Tuesday in its capital city of Chengdu, according to the center.

It was one of the first such centers at the provincial level approved by the National Intellectual Property Administration in 2017.

A total of 600 enterprises and institutions in the province have been granted a qualification for previewing patent applications by the center, which can promote the efficient handling of applications.

"The center received 37 patent applications during a monthlong trial operation, six of which have been granted by the National Intellectual Property Administration," said Xie Shanghua, head of the provincial intellectual property service promotion center.

"It can improve the efficiency of the patent application process and lower the cost of intellectual property protection for enterprises," Xie added.

Related Topics

China Chengdu 2017 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Masood welcomes third-party mediation for the reso ..

25 minutes ago

Iraqi leader tresses negotiated solution of Kashmi ..

25 minutes ago

2nd Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Tournament-2019

30 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED4.4 bn consolidated net ..

35 minutes ago

National Election Committee issues Voter and Candi ..

35 minutes ago

Passengers escape unhurt in another train derailme ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.