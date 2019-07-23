Sichuan enhances intellectual property protection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Southwest China's Sichuan Province launched a center for intellectual property protection Tuesday in its capital city of Chengdu, according to the center

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Southwest China 's Sichuan Province launched a center for intellectual property protection Tuesday in its capital city of Chengdu , according to the center.

It was one of the first such centers at the provincial level approved by the National Intellectual Property Administration in 2017.

A total of 600 enterprises and institutions in the province have been granted a qualification for previewing patent applications by the center, which can promote the efficient handling of applications.

"The center received 37 patent applications during a monthlong trial operation, six of which have been granted by the National Intellectual Property Administration," said Xie Shanghua, head of the provincial intellectual property service promotion center.

"It can improve the efficiency of the patent application process and lower the cost of intellectual property protection for enterprises," Xie added.