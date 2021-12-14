UrduPoint.com

Sicily Blast Toll Rises To Eight As Another Body Found

Rescuers in Sicily found another body under the rubble of collapsed buildings Tuesday, firefighters said, bringing the total toll to eight from a Saturday explosion believed to be caused by a gas leak

Firefighters "found the body of one of the last two missing persons" from the blast on Saturday evening, Italy's national firefighting corps said on its Twitter page.

Firefighters "found the body of one of the last two missing persons" from the blast on Saturday evening, Italy's national firefighting corps said on its Twitter page.

The explosion in the centre of the southern Sicilian town of Ravanusa levelled four buildings, including a four-story apartment, and left over 100 people homeless.

Rescuers, aided by search and rescue dogs, have been searching for survivors since the evening of the explosion, but only two women have been found alive under the rubble, on Sunday.

