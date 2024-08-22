Sicily Divers Seek Final Shipwreck Missing After Lynch's Body Found
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Porticello, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The body of UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch was recovered Thursday from his sunken yacht off Sicily, as the search continued for the last of the six people missing.
Specialist divers were still looking for a missing woman, a coastguard official told AFP, with a source close to the investigation having earlier indicated Lynch's 18-year-old daughter Hannah had yet to be found.
On Wednesday they pulled up four bodies from the wreck of the "Bayesian", while another was brought to shore in Porticello, on the north of the Italian island near Palermo, Thursday morning.
The latest grim discovery brings the death toll to six, after the body of a man believed to be the yacht's chef was found shortly after the ship went down in a storm before dawn on Monday.
The 56-metre (185 feet) British-flagged sailing boat had been anchored some 700 metres off Porticello, near Palermo on the north of the Italian island, when it was struck by a waterspout -- akin to a mini-tornado.
It sank within minutes.
Fifteen people were rescued, including Lynch's wife, but the businessman and his daughter were among six people reported missing.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result6 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 hours ago
-
Van Aert claims second Vuelta stage win6 hours ago
-
Macron kicks off tense talks on new French government6 hours ago
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day7 hours ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking7 hours ago
-
Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 177 hours ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'7 hours ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics7 hours ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix7 hours ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test7 hours ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls7 hours ago