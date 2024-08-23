Open Menu

Sicily Divers Seek Tycoon's Daughter After Superyacht Sinking

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Sicily divers seek tycoon's daughter after superyacht sinking

Porticello, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Divers returned to the sea off Sicily Friday in search of UK tycoon Mike Lynch's teenage daughter, the last person missing after his family's luxury yacht sank killing the businessman and five others.

Italy's fire service said dives resumed in the early hours, continuing days of complex operations to recover bodies after the superyacht sank during a sudden storm before dawn on Monday.

"The long and delicate search operations for the last missing person continue," the service said on social media Friday.

Lynch, a celebrated tech entrepreneur and investor, had invited friends and family onto the sailing boat Bayesian to celebrate his recent acquittal in a massive US fraud case.

But as the 56-metre (185-feet) British-flagged yacht was anchored off Porticello, near Palermo, it was struck by a waterspout -- akin to a mini-tornado.

Related Topics

Storm Fire Social Media Palermo Italy United Kingdom Family

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

12 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From World