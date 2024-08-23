Sicily Divers Seek Tycoon's Daughter After Superyacht Sinking
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Porticello, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Divers returned to the sea off Sicily Friday in search of UK tycoon Mike Lynch's teenage daughter, the last person missing after his family's luxury yacht sank killing the businessman and five others.
Italy's fire service said dives resumed in the early hours, continuing days of complex operations to recover bodies after the superyacht sank during a sudden storm before dawn on Monday.
"The long and delicate search operations for the last missing person continue," the service said on social media Friday.
Lynch, a celebrated tech entrepreneur and investor, had invited friends and family onto the sailing boat Bayesian to celebrate his recent acquittal in a massive US fraud case.
But as the 56-metre (185-feet) British-flagged yacht was anchored off Porticello, near Palermo, it was struck by a waterspout -- akin to a mini-tornado.
