'Sick And Scared': Burundi Treats Mpox Patients
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Bujumbura, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) "I felt very sick and scared, I couldn't even walk anymore," said mpox patient Samuel Nduwimana in Burundi's economic capital Bujumbura, one of around 170 confirmed cases in the small African country.
Talking to AFP from an isolation ward in the city's King Khaled Teaching Hospital, Nduwimana's face and upper body are scattered with painful-looking marks.
"I started to lose my appetite, I had a fever and I felt a small pimple on my genitals that hurt a lot," he said, describing the onset of symptoms, which he hoped was malaria.
"I didn't even know what I was suffering from," said Nduwimana, but as his conditions worsened he eventually sought treatment.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals that can also be passed between humans through close physical contact.
While it has been known for decades, a new more deadly and more transmissible strain -- known as Clade 1b -- has driven the recent uptick in cases.
Cases in East Africa have surged, with Burundi confirming 171 earlier this week, Kenya finding its second case on Friday and neighbouring Uganda reporting four cases in total.
Globally, cases have also been reported in Europe and Asia, with the World Health Organization declaring an international health emergency over the latest outbreak.
Burundian authorities are scrambling to combat the outbreak, with doctor Odette Nsavyimana treating those infected.
"Sometimes patients come in a severe, critical condition with a fever of 39 degrees Celsius," she told AFP, swathed in protective gear including gloves and a mask.
The disease causes "very painful and itchy lesions that need urgent treatment", she said.
- 'It hurts a lot' -
The centre provides free treatment and has a capacity for around 50 patients, according to Liliane Nkengurutse, national director for the Centre for Public Health Emergency Operations.
Cases of the disease were increasing, after it spread from "hot zones" on the country's border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with "cases (now) almost all over the country", she told AFP.
The DRC has recorded 16,700 cases and more than 570 deaths this year, according to the central African country's health minister.
In Burundi, Nkengurutse said, they were acting quickly to identify, isolate and then treat patients.
"We still don't have any deaths, because we're lucky enough to be able to detect cases quickly and take care of them early," she said.
In the ward, Nduwimana, who praised the free treatment he had received, had a message for those who are worried they might have mpox.
"They need to rush to the hospital for treatment," he said.
"This epidemic is very serious, it hurts a lot, you're in too much pain, and you don't know what to do."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Pilloried South African beauty queen gets second chance in Nigeria14 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table53 minutes ago
-
Reuters says team member missing in Russian strike on east Ukraine hotel54 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results54 minutes ago
-
Israel's Netanyahu warns strikes in Lebanon 'not the final word'54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to participate as 'Guest of Honor' in 8th Silk Road International Exhibition in Xi’an1 hour ago
-
Pope Francis condemns Ukraine ban on Russia-linked Orthodox Church3 hours ago
-
Pope calls for more help for mpox victims3 hours ago
-
Ten dead in northern Ethiopia landslide: state media4 hours ago
-
England's Wood out of last two Tests against Sri Lanka4 hours ago
-
Air France says suspending Tel Aviv, Beirut flights at least until Monday4 hours ago
-
Pakistan debuts in major US ice hockey tournament, defeats Brazil after two losses5 hours ago