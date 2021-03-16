Side Effects Found in 2.2% of Moldovan Citizens After Getting AstraZeneca Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Moldova has confirmed it registered side effects in 2.2 percent of its citizens vaccinated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the national public health agency said on Tuesday.

The country started its vaccination drive using the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 2 and has already vaccinated 15,270 people.

"Since March 2, when the vaccination began, and till this day, we have registered 334 cases of vaccine side effects. Let me note that this is 2.2 percent. All side effects showed within 24 hours after vaccination and disappeared in a day or two," the agency's epidemiologist, Laura Tsurkan, said at a briefing.

According to the scientist, those vaccinated complained about headache, fatigue, feeling sore, allergy and higher temperature.

The vaccination campaign in Moldova will be carried out in three stages. During the first stage that will last for two months, 70,000 medical and social care workers will receive the vaccine.

The second stage that will last for 4 months will cover over 700,000 public servants and elderly population. During the third stage, the remaining groups of citizens will be vaccinated until the nation achieves the so-called collective immunity to the virus.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, during an official visit to Chisinau at the end of last year, vowed to provide Moldova with 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as humanitarian aid; the first batch of 21,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Chisinau on February 27.

Earlier in the month, Moldova became the first European country to receive coronavirus vaccine doses free of charge through the international COVAX facility launched by the World Health Organization with the arrival of 14,400 AstraZeneca vaccine doses in the country on March 4.