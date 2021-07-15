UrduPoint.com
Sides Agree Normandy Format Beneficial But No Decision On Next Meeting's Timing - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:55 PM

Sides Agree Normandy Format Beneficial but No Decision on Next Meeting's Timing - Kremlin

All sides of the Normandy Format negotiations agree on its benefits for Donbas conflict settlement but there is no decision on the timing of another meeting yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"You know that, in fact, all the participants in the Normandy Four, they speak in favor of such a summit, but there are still no concrete estimates on the timing," Peskov told reporters when asked about Kiev's statement that such a summit may be held in near future.

"You know that, in fact, all the participants in the Normandy Four, they speak in favor of such a summit, but there are still no concrete estimates on the timing," Peskov told reporters when asked about Kiev's statement that such a summit may be held in near future.

More Stories From World

