Sides in Intra-Afghan Talks Agree to Avoid Civilian Deaths, Call for Peace in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Representatives of the Taliban movement and Afghan delegates, attending intra-Afghan peace talks in the Qatari capital city of Doha, agreed that efforts should be made to prevent civilian deaths in the long-running Afghan conflict, according to a statement, adopted at the end of the meeting.

A two-day meeting, brokered by Germany and Qatar and aimed at ending the 18-year-long conflict in Afghanistan, ended in Doha on Monday.

"The peace conference strongly supports the peace process, a call for achieving peace in Afghanistan and believes in its effectiveness. To protect the population of Afghanistan, the parties to the conflict agreed to release ill prisoners, ensure the protection of all educational institutions, make efforts to reduce civilian casualties to zero," the statement read.