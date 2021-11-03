UrduPoint.com

Sides Of Tigray Conflict In Ethiopia Violate Human Rights, Commit War Crimes - UN Report

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:11 PM

All sides of the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia have violated human rights and committed war crimes, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said in a joint report on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) All sides of the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia have violated human rights and committed war crimes, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said in a joint report on Wednesday.

"A joint investigation by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the UN Human Rights Office has found that there are reasonable grounds to believe that all parties to the conflict in Tigray have, to varying degrees, committed violations of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law, some of which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity," the OHCHR said.

