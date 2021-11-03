Sides of Tigray Conflict in Ethiopia Violate Human Rights, Commit War Crimes - UN Report

All sides of the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia have violated human rights and committed war crimes, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said in a joint report on Wednesday

