UrduPoint.com

Siemens Annual Profits Up Despite Supply Chain Snags

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:49 PM

Siemens annual profits up despite supply chain snags

German industrial giant Siemens reported a jump in yearly net profit on Thursday despite a fourth quarter troubled by global supply chain issues that the company predicts will improve next year

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :German industrial giant Siemens reported a jump in yearly net profit on Thursday despite a fourth quarter troubled by global supply chain issues that the company predicts will improve next year.

After spinning off its energy subsidiary last year, the company had experienced "a very successful start as a focused technology company", CEO Roland Busch said in a statement.

Between July and September, Siemens saw its net profits drop 29 percent to 1.3 billion Euros ($1.5 billion) from 1.9 billion euros in the same period last year, in which 800 million euros was accounted for by discontinued operations including Siemens Energy.

On a comparable basis, orders rose by 16 percent to a value of 19 billion euros in the fourth quarter, while revenues rose 10 percent to 17 billion euros.

Siemens, which makes products ranging from trains to factory equipment, saw revenues and orders rise across its industrial businesses, led by its "digital industries" segment, which includes factory automation.

The branch successfully navigated "ongoing supply chain risks associated primarily with electronics components and raw materials", highlighted by Siemens as a disruption to its business.

Global supply bottlenecks have increased over several months, creating difficulties for manufacturers.

Supply challenges and the economic headwind created by the coronavirus pandemic would "ease during fiscal 2022", which will run from this October to September next year.

Related Topics

Technology Business German Company Same July September October From Billion Million Siemens Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of Comoros attends business forum on inv ..

President of Comoros attends business forum on investment in his country at Expo ..

5 minutes ago
 Fiji relaxes border restrictions for fully vaccina ..

Fiji relaxes border restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers

41 seconds ago
 6.1 magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, ..

6.1 magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no casualties reported

42 seconds ago
 Turkey reports 27,259 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey reports 27,259 daily COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Admin notifies Rs 10 rate of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

Admin notifies Rs 10 rate of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 2,520 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 2,520 more COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.