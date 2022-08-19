Siemens Energy Quips About Creating Spotify Playlist for Stranded Nord Stream Turbine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) As the wait continues for the transportation of the stranded Nord Stream turbine to Russia, Germany's Siemens Energy has proposed creating a playlist on Spotify streaming platform, the company said in a witty remark posted on Twitter Friday.

The famous turbine has not reached its destination yet, the company's post says, adding that "it is standing lonely at our site in Mulheim."

"Let's do the poor thing a favor and create a Spotify playlist." the company said, asking what tracks should be included on the list.

The company suggested starting with the 'So Lonely' single by The Police and asked followers for further suggestions.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, had been operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June.

Russian energy giant Gazprom attributed its underperformance to the delays in the return of the Siemens turbine from Canada, where it was sent for repairs, due to Western sanctions. On July 25, due to the failure of another turbine, Gazprom further curtailed supplies, with the pipeline currently operating at 20% of its capacity, which is approximately 170 million cubic meters per day.

Nord Stream turbine's delivery to Germany after the repair in Canada breaches the terms of the contract as Russia needs confirmation that this and other turbines that require maintenance will not fall under the sanctions of Canada, the UK and the EU, according to the Russian embassy in Berlin.