Siemens Says No Detailed Timing on Nord Stream Turbine Return to Germany

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Siemens has no detailed timing regarding the delivery to Germany of the Nord Stream 1 turbine stranded in Montreal because of Russia-related sanctions, a spokesperson told Sputnik.

"I cannot give any details regarding the timing.

Our goal is to transport the turbine to its place of operation as quickly as possible," Alfons Benzinger, spokesperson for Siemens Energy, said.

On Sunday, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced that Ottawa will be returning to Germany the Nord Stream 1 turbine which Siemens sent to Canada for maintenance, but which got stranded in the country due to sanctions on Russia.