UrduPoint.com

Siemens Senior Manager Calls For Common Sense Approach To Russia After German Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

Siemens Senior Manager Calls for Common Sense Approach to Russia After German Polls

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The next German government should approach Russia with common challenges in mind, Nico Petzold, CEO at Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"With the current challenges like the pandemic or climate change, for example, which are affecting everyone, including Russia and Germany, we can only manage this together and it is not wise to go back to nationalism and confrontation," he said.

Petzold spoke with Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, almost two weeks after the Bundestag election in Germany opened the way for a three-way coalition government, with either conservatives or Social Democrats at the helm.

The new German cabinet looks likely to include the Greens, whose co-leader has been outspokenly critical about Russia and Europe's reliance on Russian natural gas.

"I think at the end after the elections, leaving the politics aside, we need to come to a reality and I hope that a future government in Germany will realize and address all challenges, including on the international level, with common sense in mind," Petzold said.

Related Topics

Election Russia Europe German Germany St. Petersburg Democrats Gas All Government Cabinet Siemens

Recent Stories

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

2 hours ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

2 hours ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

2 hours ago
 AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions i ..

AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Bi ..

Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Birds Day 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.