Sierra Leone Abolishes Death Penalty - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio signed a bill abolishing capital punishment in the country on Wednesday.

"By abolishing the death penalty in Sierra Leone, today we declare our faith in the sanctity of life, confirm the constitutional right of every citizen to life, and dedicate ourselves to a future of great optimism, social justice and respect for all people," Maada Bio said in a statement.

Sierra Leone's lawmakers voted to abandon capital punishment in July.

The country has not performed executions since 1998, despite having been in a state of civil war from 1991 to 2002. Death sentences have often been commuted to other punishments. Nevertheless, different NGOs have repeatedly criticized the West African state for keeping the practice.