UrduPoint.com

Sierra Leone Abolishes Death Penalty - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:34 PM

Sierra Leone Abolishes Death Penalty - President

President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio signed a bill abolishing capital punishment in the country on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio signed a bill abolishing capital punishment in the country on Wednesday.

"By abolishing the death penalty in Sierra Leone, today we declare our faith in the sanctity of life, confirm the constitutional right of every citizen to life, and dedicate ourselves to a future of great optimism, social justice and respect for all people," Maada Bio said in a statement.

Sierra Leone's lawmakers voted to abandon capital punishment in July.

The country has not performed executions since 1998, despite having been in a state of civil war from 1991 to 2002. Death sentences have often been commuted to other punishments. Nevertheless, different NGOs have repeatedly criticized the West African state for keeping the practice.

Related Topics

Sierra Leone July All From

Recent Stories

British woman diplomat sexually harassed in Chandi ..

British woman diplomat sexually harassed in Chandigarh: Indian Media

1 minute ago
 CS chairs meeting of polio task force, stresses to ..

CS chairs meeting of polio task force, stresses to achieve targets of vaccinatio ..

1 minute ago
 Thailand's consumer confidence improves for 1st ti ..

Thailand's consumer confidence improves for 1st time in 7 months

1 minute ago
 School athletes get prizes on winning sports Mela

School athletes get prizes on winning sports Mela

5 minutes ago
 University of Peshawar starts commemorating Octobe ..

University of Peshawar starts commemorating October as national disaster resilie ..

5 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.