Sierra Leone Extends Virus Lockdown For 3 Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:28 PM
Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio has extended a coronavirus lockdown for three days from Sunday due to the spread of the virus in the poor West African nation
Freetown (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio has extended a coronavirus lockdown for three days from Sunday due to the spread of the virus in the poor West African nation.
There are fears that the nation of 7.
5 million people is particularly exposed to an outbreak due to poverty and a fragile health care system. There have been 124 recorded cases and seven deaths so far.
The former British colony was badly hit by the 2014-2016 West African Ebola crisis, which killed almost 4,000 people in the country.