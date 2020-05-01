Sierra Leone extends virus lockdown for 3 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Freetown (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio has extended a coronavirus lockdown for three days from Sunday due to the spread of the virus in the poor West African nation.

There are fears that the nation of 7.

5 million people is particularly exposed to an outbreak due to poverty and a fragile health care system. There have been 124 recorded cases and seven deaths so far.

The former British colony was badly hit by the 2014-2016 West African Ebola crisis, which killed almost 4,000 people in the country.