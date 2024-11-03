Sierra Leone finds redemption in Breeders' Cup Classic

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Sierra Leone rallied past Fierceness in the final stretch to win the $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, expunging the memory of Kentucky Derby disappointment.

The colt trained by Chad Brown had been pipped at the wire by Mystik Dan at Churchill Downs in May, but finished off his three-year-old season in style at Del Mar in California.

Japan's Forever Young was third while European hopeful City of Troy struggled in his first race on dirt and left Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien still seeking a Classic win after 18 attempts.

Japanese hope Derma Sotogake took the early lead shadowed by Forever Young as they set a blazing pace at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club north of San Diego.

Fierceness, trained by Todd Pletcher and winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year, went off as the betting favorite and was piloted to the front by jockey John Velazquez in the final turn.

But Sierra Leone, ridden by Flavien Prat, broke from the pack to secure his first win since the Blue Grass Stakes in April.

"I'm so proud of the horse, happy for the horse because he's come up short a few times," Brown said. "He's had some excuses, but he's been so consistent and he's such an honest horse -- one of the best I've ever had."

Prat said the fast pace benefitted his mount.

"When I rode him (before), we never had pace," Prat said. "He comes from behind, so he never had a chance.

Today the pace was good and he was able to show his talent."

The outcome oddly gave City of Troy owners Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith a chance to celebrate -- as members of the Sierra Leone ownership group.

But it was a bitter blow for O'Brien, just a day after he saddled winners in the Juvenile Fillies Turf and Juvenile Turf to equal D. Wayne Lukas's record of 20 Breeders' Cup winners as a trainer.

City of Troy had established himself as the world's top turf horse. Sired by US Triple Crown winner Justify, he also had the pedigree to excel on dirt, but never established himself in the race.

"He broke quick, but he didn't get into top gear quick enough," O'Brien said.

Europe asserted it's authority in the $5 million Turf as Rebel's Romance came through for British trainer Charlie Appleby for the second time after victory in 2002.

Jockey William Buick -- who opted out of the ride when Rebel's Romance won two years ago at Keeneland in Kentucky -- settled his mount just off the pace, grabbing the lead on the final turn and holding off a late charge from Japanese raider Rousham Park.

Japan's Shahryar was a fast-finishing third, but there was a bleak postscript to the race as French-bred contender Jayarebe, trained by Brian Meehan and ridden by Sean Levey, collapsed just after the finish line and died from what on-call veterinarian Al Ruggles told broadcaster NBC was a suspected "cardiac event".