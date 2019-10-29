UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Sierra Leone Hopes Russia to Open Embassy by Year's End - Mineral Resources Minister

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Sierra Leone hopes that Russia will open its embassy to the country by the end of this year as it will allow the sides to further deepen their cooperation, Sierra Leonean Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources Hon. Foday Rado Yokie told Sputnik.

Last week, Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio said that the Russian Embassy could be opened by the end of 2019. Diplomatic ties between Moscow and Freetown were established in 1962, while the opening of the USSR embassy followed next year. However, it was closed in 1992 due to economic reasons, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"It depends. We have our own embassy in Moscow.

I am not part of the Russian government to tell you how fast. But I hope it will be as soon as possible as that will cement, foster and fasten the relationship that has existed. We want to cement that relationship and we want to benefit from that relationship," Yokie said, when asked whether the Russian Embassy could be opened by the end of the year.

The Sierra Leonean mines and mineral resources minister visited Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi last week to take part in the first-ever Russia-Africa summit and economic forum. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency served as an official media partner of the event.

