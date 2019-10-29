Sierra Leone Looks Forward to Russia Taking Over Revoked Mining Licenses - Minister

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Sierra Leone, which has canceled a number of mining licenses this year, is highly interested in Russian businesses taking over the vacant options, the country's Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources Hon. Foday Rado Yokie told Sputnik.

Yokie, when assuming the office in July, has vowed to revoke all mining licenses that do not benefit the people of Sierra Leone. A number of licenses have been canceled since then, most recently of the Gerald Group, a UK metal trader. The latter has slammed Freetown's decision for violating the law and vowed to challenge it in an international court.

"I'm looking forward to genuine partnership. No matter who. But I will give priority to Russia, the relationship between Sierra Leone and Russia has long been understanding and we want to tap natural resources. The National Minerals Agency, charged with responsibility of regulating the mining sector, it is headed by [Julius Daniel Mattai], educated in Russia. The one heading the oil and gas sector is also a Russian graduate, so there is a natural relationship between us and Russia. Having said that, we are looking forward to fostering that relationship into a win-win situation. The Russian investors or the Russian government, whomever is going to partner with us, they benefit and we also benefit.

I see myself partnering with potential investors from Russia," Yokie said, when asked whether Freetown is interested in the Russian companies assuming suspended licenses.

The mining sector of Sierra Leone might expect more licenses being revoked in the future, the minister noted.

"Decisions [granting mining rights] I'm going to revisit because I said the mining sector has not benefited the people of Sierra Leone ... President Julius Maada Bio has promised the people of Sierra Leone that mining sector would benefit them and given me that singular task to do it. I have a very good technical team that will support me to achieve that. Any contract that is not in the interests of the people I call for renegotiation. If the renegotiation did not reap the benefits that the people of Sierra Leone desire, I cancel it, but within the legal framework," Yokie underlined.

The Sierra Leonean mines and mineral resources minister visited Russia last week to take part in the first-ever Russia-Africa summit and economic forum. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was an official media partner of the event.