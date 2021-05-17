UrduPoint.com
Sierra Leone Opens Economy, Invites Russian Investors - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:11 PM

Sierra Leone is ready to cooperate with Russian business and welcomes Russian investments in the country, Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister David J. Francis said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Sierra Leone is ready to cooperate with Russian business and welcomes Russian investments in the country, Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister David J. Francis said on Monday.

"We want to use this opportunity to talk directly to Russian investors. Sierra Leone is open for business. We want to make sure that through our constructive engagement we make Sierra Leone the Russian investors' destination of choice," he said at a joint press conference after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Sierra Leone's top diplomat stressed that the country offers lucrative and safe investment opportunities.

"So that if you invest one ruble... It will be secure, it will be protected. So one ruble we will transfer into 100 rubles," he added.

The two foreign ministers met earlier on Monday to discuss economic cooperation, fighting dangerous infectious diseases, combating terrorism in Africa, as well as joint projects in energy, infrastructure and humanitarian spheres. David J. Francis has been scheduled to stay in Russia with a working visit on May 16-18.

