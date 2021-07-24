UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sierra Leone Parliament Votes To Abolish Death Penalty

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Sierra Leone Parliament Votes to Abolish Death Penalty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The Sierra Leonean parliament has unanimously voted to abolish capital punishment, President Julius Maada Bio said on Friday.

"Today, I have fulfilled a governance pledge to permanently abolish the death penalty in Sierra Leone. I thank citizens, members of Parliament, development partners, and rights groups that have steadfastly stood with us to make history," Sierra Leonean leader wrote on Twitter.

The law will take effect once signed by the president.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomed the move as an "important milestone" and conveyed London's readiness to continue to support Sierra Leone in the "promotion & protection of human rights.

"

No execution has taken place in Sierra Leone since 1998, with death penalty often substituted by other punishments, which did not spare the country from criticism by human rights groups, however. Announcing the upcoming plans to abolish capital punishment in March, Sierra Leonean Justice Minister Umaru Napoleon Koroma said it was aimed at protecting basic human rights.

Sierra Leone will be the 23rd African country putting an end to colonial-era death penalty laws. Malawi's Supreme Court ruled capital punishment unconstitutional in April, and Chad did the same last year.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Parliament Twitter London Same Chad Sierra Leone Malawi March April From

Recent Stories

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

5 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

7 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

8 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.