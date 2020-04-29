UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sierra Leone Prison Riot Breaks Out After Virus Infection

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:16 PM

Sierra Leone prison riot breaks out after virus infection

Prisoners in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown rioted early on Wednesday, killing one guard and setting their jail ablaze, an official said

Freetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Prisoners in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown rioted early on Wednesday, killing one guard and setting their jail ablaze, an official said.

"This morning we saw fire billowing from inside the prison and loud noise from inmates shouting for help," said Cecil Cole Showers, a spokesperson for Freetown's Pademba Road Prison.

A guard was killed and dozens of inmates and guards were injured, he said.

A resident near the prison also told AFP that gunshots had been fired.

By late morning on Wednesday, security forces had been deployed around the prison and residents in the area ordered to stay indoors.

Details about the cause of the unrest were sketchy, but the government had said on Monday that a recently arrived inmate had fallen ill with coronavirus.

The West African state has recorded 104 cases to date, with four fatalities.

As with other poor countries in the region with fragile health care systems, there are fears that Sierra Leone is ill-equipped to handle a large outbreak.

The former British colony's prisons are chronically overcrowded and unsanitary.

Colonial authorities built Pademba Road Prison in 1914 with a capacity for some 300 inmates and the jail now houses over one thousand.

Local NGOs had earlier raised concerns about jail overcrowding and urged the government to release prisoners with minor convictions to ease the risk of infection.

In the statement on Monday, the government said that it was suspending criminal courts for a month, to stem prison contamination.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Poor Jail Road Freetown Sierra Leone Criminals From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

3 minutes ago

Informal workers risk livelihoods being 'destroyed ..

2 minutes ago

Nandipur Project reference adjourned till June 17

2 minutes ago

Dr Ata for immediate action to control coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

196 arrested for profiteering, violating lock down ..

2 minutes ago

Galyat Development Authority provides PPE to docto ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.