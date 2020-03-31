Sierra Leone records first coronavirus case

Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, making it the latest African country to register an infection

Freetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, making it the latest African country to register an infection.

In a televised press conference, President Julius Maada Bio said that a 37-year-old man who arrived in the country from France on March 16 had tested positive.

The man had been quarantined on arrival in the West African state, Bio said.

"It was not a matter of whether, but when. Ladies and gentlemen, the when is here," the president said.