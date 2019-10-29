UrduPoint.com
Sierra Leone Says Expects Russian Firm To Start Building Alumina Plant In Early 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:58 AM

The construction of an alumina plant in Sierra Leone by Vimetco, an international aluminum company affiliated with Russia, is expected to commence in the next three months, Sierra Leone's Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources Hon. Foday Rado Yokie told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The construction of an alumina plant in Sierra Leone by Vimetco, an international aluminum company affiliated with Russia, is expected to commence in the next three months, Sierra Leone's Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources Hon. Foday Rado Yokie told Sputnik.

The plant, which will produce aluminum and alumina tri-hydrate, is slated to start operating in June of 2022, according to Afreximbank, which serves as the financial adviser of the project, while also raising funds for the initiative.

"There is a lot of prospect in Africa, in Sierra Leone in particular. We have lots of mineral resources, we are looking forward to strengthening the relationship with Russia. At the moment, we have one Russian company mining bauxite, Vimetco. Vimetco in partnership with Afreximbank bank signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Sierra Leone asking for the expansion of the production of bauxites by Vimetco and Afreximbank is ready to put down money and that's where we start in the next three months," Yokie said, when asked about the future deals between Sierra Leone and Russia.

The minister went on to express hope that the investment flow from Russia into Sierra Leone's mining sector would increase in the future.

"It is the partnership that we are looking for. I hope we have more Russian companies that will come to Sierra Leone. There are a lot of potential, there is not only bauxite. We have chromite and rutile and so on. We are looking forward to Russian companies," Yokie added.

The Sierra Leonean mines and mineral resources minister visited Russia last week to take part in the first-ever Russia-Africa summit and economic forum. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was an official media partner of the event.�

