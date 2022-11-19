Sierra Leone Seeks to Import Fuel, Grain From Russia, May Discuss Barter Trade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Sierra Leone is interested in importing Russian agricultural equipment, along with fuel and grain, possibly using barter in bilateral trade, Sierra Leonean Ambassador to Russia Mohamed Yongawo told Sputnik.

"Some of the main things that can be exported to Sierra Leone from Russia is agricultural machinery. Russia is very good at producing agricultural machinery. And definitely grains... and diesel, petrol, oil products," the ambassador said.

The senior diplomat believes that private Russian companies can negotiate with their Sierra Leonean counterparts to decide how to organize trade: whether to strike barter deals or use financial exchange to procure goods.