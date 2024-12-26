Sierra Leone Student Tackles Toxic Air Pollution
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 06:22 PM
In his small Freetown workshop, engineering student James Samba tinkered with batteries and electrical parts he hoped could help clean up Sierra Leone's polluting public transport system
Freetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) In his small Freetown workshop, engineering student James Samba tinkered with batteries and electrical parts he hoped could help clean up Sierra Leone's polluting public transport system.
Rush hour in the West African country's major cities is a frenetic medley of minibuses, mopeds, shared taxis and three-wheeled vehicles known as "kekehs" -- each spluttering toxic emissions into the atmosphere.
Samba said that his uncle died from a respiratory illness after years of inhaling roadside exhaust fumes, spurring the 23-year-old to develop his own model for an electric kekeh.
Assembled from recycled scrap metal and powered by batteries, the pink four-wheeled vehicle now roams the streets of the capital.
Although the project is still in its infancy, Samba aims to offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fuel-run models.
"I wanted to save others from dying of lung and respiratory disease due to air pollution... by manufacturing a prototype electric vehicle," Samba said.
Worldwide, an estimated 4.2 million premature deaths per year are attributed to outdoor air pollution, the World Health Organization (WHO) says, with low- and middle-income countries overwhelmingly impacted.
Vehicle emissions are also a leading contributor to climate change.
Like in much of West Africa, lengthy traffic jams in Sierra Leone's major cities and poorly maintained vehicles with inefficient exhausts exacerbate the emissions problem.
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) says that in 2021, fine particle air pollution killed 1,200 people in Sierra Leone, a country of 8.5 million people.
- 'Good for business, environment' -
Samba first ventured into engineering when he built an electric wheelchair for his uncle, who had long struggled to access public transport.
He has since set up his own company, Sierra Electric, with the aim of eventually manufacturing a fleet of solar-powered kekehs and disability-friendly electric vehicles.
Lacking the immediate means to cover production costs, Samba has partnered with start-up NEEV Salone to develop a kekeh powered by a rooftop solar panel.
The Freetown-based firm already has a fleet of more than 100 solar tricycles, three charging stations and battery swapping cabinets for customers, according to co-founder and operations officer Emmanuella Sandy.
"Our e-kekeh products are thriving. We swap batteries to reduce waiting time for commercial riders and we have trained 60 university students from the mechanical engineering department on electric vehicle assembly and maintenance," she said.
The development of electric vehicles faces numerous hurdles in Sierra Leone, where the national grid suffers from chronic underperformance and frequent outages, and a six-month rainy season hampers the functioning of solar panels.
Just over 20 percent of households have access to electricity via the national grid or mini-grids, according to a 2024 World Bank report.
NEEV Salone alternates between solar power, off-grid generators, and the national grid to maintain the supply to its charging points.
Samba says solar kekehs are cheaper than fuel-powered alternatives, as drivers face lower maintenance costs and no fuel bill.
The smallest of NEEV Salone's solar kekehs sells for 120,000 new leones (around $5,270), a high price for those living in one of the world's poorest countries.
Despite the cost, some drivers have already converted to renewables in the face of rising fuel prices.
"The solar tricycle is comfortable and a profitable business. I no longer worry about fuel scarcity in the country," said 25-year-old driver Thomas Kanu.
"The solar kekeh is good for business and our environment."
Recent Stories
Current govt diverted economic collapse, admits Imran Khan
Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Ale ..
Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition concludes in Japan
BISE Abbottabad announces schedule for annual intermediate examinations 2025
From Kashmir, Palestine to multilateralism - Pakistan's diplomacy focused peace, ..
Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister
PSX stays bearish, loses 1,991 more points
1st annual intermediate examination-2025 schedule released
Arrangements discussed as Multan to host two Pak-West Indies tests matches
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..
State Bank injects over Rs575 billion into market
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..
More Stories From World
-
UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon15 minutes ago
-
Syria authorities launch operation in Assad stronghold35 minutes ago
-
Lakers pip Warriors after another LeBron-Curry classic2 hours ago
-
Bridges outduels Wembanyama, Celtics lose again3 hours ago
-
200 students qualify for Ibdaa exhibition for science and engineering3 hours ago
-
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve launches Al-Tawil Camp3 hours ago
-
Foreign Minister arrives in Kuwait for 46th extraordinary meeting of GCC Ministerial Council3 hours ago
-
Planting 1,000 Sidr trees initiative commences in Rijal Almaa3 hours ago
-
King Abdulaziz Camel Festival showcases traditional camel-related tools3 hours ago
-
Chinese scientists make breakthrough in dynamic wireless charging efficiency3 hours ago
-
China unveils results of 5th national economic census3 hours ago
-
China unveils data on core industries of digital economy of 20233 hours ago