UrduPoint.com

Sierra Leone Welcomes Grain Deal Extension - Ambassador To Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Sierra Leone Welcomes Grain Deal Extension - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Sierra Leone commends the decision to extend the grain deal for four more months, while stressing that sanctions should not target foodstuffs and medicines at all, Sierra Leonean Ambassador to Russia Mohamed Yongawo told Sputnik.

Yongawo said it was "good" that the deal was prolonged, adding that more cooperation of the parties of the initiative would also be welcome in the future.

"It will be good that in the future they are able to sit together and agree on the parameters of the deal to ensure that every party of the deal is satisfied with the implementation," the ambassador said.

The extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is of great importance to Sierra Leone, not only in terms of supplies but also in the context of market stabilization, the senior diplomat said.

"Like every other country in the world, we are, of course, happy, because we actually know the pressures that our country is undergoing because of the strategies of food in the world market. Because the thing is: grains do not go straight to Sierra Leone from Ukraine or from Russia, they go to third countries from where Sierra Leone gets these grains," Yongawo said.

The ambassador underscored that food and medication should never be blocked regardless of the circumstances, as restricting their free movement puts the lives of many people at risk.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Sierra Leone Market All From

Recent Stories

BISP will soon launch survey to register more floo ..

BISP will soon launch survey to register more flood-affected families: Faisal Ku ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test se ..

Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test series against England

1 hour ago
 Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or We ..

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at ..

Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at the age 86

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda f ..

Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda failed

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.