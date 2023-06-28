(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Sierra Leone's election commission on Tuesday announced incumbent President Julius Maada Bio as the winner in the presidential election, while his key rival from the opposition, ex-Foreign Minister Samura Kamara, has challenged the result.

Sierra Leone held both parliamentary and presidential elections on Saturday.

The election commission said in a statement published on social media that Bio won 56.17% of the vote and Kamara won 41.16% of the vote.

"I am extremely humbled and immensely thankful for your overwhelming vote of confidence, as demonstrated by my victory and that of the SLPP (Sierra Leone People's Party) in the just concluded Multi-Tier Elections," the incumbent president said on Twitter.

Since Bio managed to secure over 55% of the vote, there will be no second round, the report said.

The opposition All People's Congress (APC) led by Kamara refused to recognize the election outcome.

"These results are NOT credible and I categorically reject the outcome so announced by the electoral commission," Kamara tweeted.

The two candidates previously competed in a presidential election in April 2018. At the time, Kamara's APC was the ruling party, while Bio's SLPP was in opposition. Bio secured victory as the result of a runoff.