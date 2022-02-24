Signals to Kiev to Cease Provocations Against DPR, LPR Not Heard - Nebenzya

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Kiev has not listened to the calls to stop provocations against the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), Russian permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, Vasily Nebenzya said.

"I regret to say that our signals to Kiev about the necessity to stop provocations against the LPR and the DPR were not heard. It seems that our Ukrainian counterparts, who have recently been actively supplied with arms and egged on by a number of states, have not lost the delusion that with the blessing of Western curators they can get a military solution to the Donbas problem," Nebenzya said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.