Signature Bank closed by New York Regulators

(@FahadShabbir)

The Signature Bank headquarters at 565 Fifth Avenue in New York, US, on Sunday, March 12, 2023

NEW YORK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ):The Signature Bank headquarters at 565 Fifth Avenue in New York, US, on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Signature Bank was closed by New York state financial regulators on Sunday as the fallout from last week's implosion of SVB Financial Group's Silicon Valley Bank spreads to other lenders.