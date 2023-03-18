UrduPoint.com

Signature Bank Closed By New York Regulators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Signature Bank closed by New York Regulators

The Signature Bank headquarters at 565 Fifth Avenue in New York, US, on Sunday, March 12, 2023

NEW YORK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ):The Signature Bank headquarters at 565 Fifth Avenue in New York, US, on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Signature Bank was closed by New York state financial regulators on Sunday as the fallout from last week's implosion of SVB Financial Group's Silicon Valley Bank spreads to other lenders.

Related Topics

Bank New York March Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

14 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreemen ..

AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreement to develop and operate Safag ..

14 minutes ago
 Greece sacks police chief after train tragedy prot ..

Greece sacks police chief after train tragedy protests

11 minutes ago
 Naqvi, Dar witness agreement signing for Hazrat Da ..

Naqvi, Dar witness agreement signing for Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine's extens ..

11 minutes ago
 Trump says expecting 'arrest' on Tuesday, calls fo ..

Trump says expecting 'arrest' on Tuesday, calls for protests

11 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to establish drug addict rehabilitatio ..

Punjab govt to establish drug addict rehabilitation centres in major cities

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.