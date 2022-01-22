UrduPoint.com

Signatures In Support Of Maduro's Resignation To Be Collected On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 12:52 PM

Signatures in Support of Maduro's Resignation to Be Collected on Wednesday

The National Electoral Council of Venezuela has set January 26, Wednesday, as a date for collecting signatures in support of the premature termination of the powers of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The National Electoral Council of Venezuela has set January 26, Wednesday, as a date for collecting signatures in support of the premature termination of the powers of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In 2020, Maduro announced his readiness to hold a referendum on his resignation in 2022 if supporters of the idea collect a sufficient number of signatures.

"A day for the acceptance of expressions of will in support of the recall referendum will take place on January 26 from 06:00 to 18:00," the council wrote on Twitter.

The council stated the need to collect signatures of at least 20% of voters in each region in order to hold the referendum. Otherwise, the process will be terminated. According to the Venezuelan constitution, only one petition for the premature termination of power can be submitted during the period for which a president was elected.

The office term of Maduro, who was elected president of Venezuela in 2019, expires in 2025. The constitution provides for the possibility of holding a referendum in the middle of the term.

Venezuela has been mired in a political crisis since early 2019 when Juan Guaido, former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in an attempt to oust re-elected Maduro.

Most Western countries, with the United States at the helm, endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela, targeting the country's oil and financial industries. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations have supported Maduro.

Related Topics

National Assembly Russia Turkey China Twitter Oil United States Venezuela January 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to close educational institutions wit ..

NCOC decides to close educational institutions with high positivity rate of Omic ..

28 seconds ago
 New York mayor calls for national action on guns a ..

New York mayor calls for national action on guns after death of police officer

27 seconds ago
 PM makes good wishes for Lahore Qalandars for upco ..

PM makes good wishes for Lahore Qalandars for upcoming seventh edition of PSL

20 minutes ago
 Dethroned Osaka to tumble below 80th after early M ..

Dethroned Osaka to tumble below 80th after early Melbourne exit

9 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka inflation hits record 14 percent as food ..

Sri Lanka inflation hits record 14 percent as food crisis worsens

9 minutes ago
 Germany to send field hospital to Ukraine as war f ..

Germany to send field hospital to Ukraine as war fears grow

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.