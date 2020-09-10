MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Serious differences remain in EU-UK talks on future relations, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in a statement.

"In order to maximise the chances of a deal, the EU has shown flexibility to work around the UK's red lines and find solutions that fully respect the UK's sovereignty. ...

However, on its side, the UK has not engaged in a reciprocal way on fundamental EU principles and interests. Significant differences remain in areas of essential interest for the EU," Barnier said.

The differences still remain on such areas as access to markets and dispute settlement mechanisms, he said, adding that the EU also lacks UK's guarantees and clarity on many issues.

The EU is intensifying preparations to be ready for any scenario on January 1 next year, the final date of divorce, Barnier added.