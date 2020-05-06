'Significant Evidence' But No 'certainty' Virus From Wuhan Lab: Pompeo
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday renewed his widely contested charge that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Chinese laboratory, but acknowledged there was no certainty.
"We don't have certainty, and there is significant evidence that this came from the laboratory. Those statements can both be true," Pompeo told reporters.