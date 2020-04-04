UrduPoint.com
Significant Number Of Russians Observing Self-Isolation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:55 PM

Chief Public Health Official Anna Popova said on Saturday that a significant number of Russian citizens are not violating self-isolation regime amid the coronavirus disease pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Chief Public Health Official Anna Popova said on Saturday that a significant number of Russian citizens are not violating self-isolation regime amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

"It is important today ...

So that everyone knows about prevention measures, everyone knows the risks and threats from today's coronavirus, and so that everyone can make a conscious decision for themselves. Today, a significant number of Russians have made this decision and do not violate the established rules, although there are other people that pose risks to the rest," Popova told reporters.

According to Popova, a total of 96 percent of coronavirus infections occur through droplets, and other 4 percent of cases are airborne.

