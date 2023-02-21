UrduPoint.com

Significant Number Of Ukrainian Troops Concentrated On Border With Belarus - Minsk

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Significant Number of Ukrainian Troops Concentrated on Border With Belarus - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) A large group of Ukrainian troops has been deployed close to the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, threatening to escalate the situation to border clashes, senior Belarusian defense official Valery Revenko said on Tuesday.

"The armed conflict in Ukraine has significantly escalated the situation on the border of Belarus. At the moment, a considerable group of the Ukrainian troops is concentrated in close proximity to the Belarusian-Ukrainian border," Revenko said.

The Belarusian defense official said that there was a high risk that armed provocations might escalate into border clashes, noting that Minsk had begun to adequately respond to such provocations.

"I emphasize that this response is extremely moderate. We understand that it depends on our restraint whether the armed conflict in Ukraine stays on the current scale or becomes more large-scale," Revenko added.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said last fall that Minsk and Moscow had agreed to deploy a joint military group so as to protect the western border of the Union State, a supranational union between Belarus and Russia founded in 2000, and respond to possible provocations.

