Signing of Political Agreement Between Parties in Sudan Again Postponed - Opposition

TTUNISIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The signing of a final political agreement, which provides for the establishment of a transitional civil authority in Sudan, has been again postponed, the Forces of Freedom and Change, the country's opposition coalition, said on Wednesday.

Khalid Omer Yousif, the spokesperson for the signatories to the political settlement, said on April 1 that the parties to the political process in Sudan were expected to sign the final agreement on Thursday. Initially, the signing was scheduled for April 1, after which a transitional constitution was to be adopted on April 6.

"The signing was postponed due to the resumption of negotiations between the military sides ... regarding the technical aspects of the reforms of security forces and the army, incompleteness of which caused the postponement of the signing of the final political agreement on April 1 and April 6," the Forces of Freedom and Change said in a statement.

The coalition noted that "there has been progress on a number of issues" during talks between the military sides, while an agreement has not yet been reached on the remaining issue.

"Once the agreement is reached, the road to signing the final political agreement will be open," the statement read.

Nevertheless, the coalition called on civil and revolutionary forces to join Thursday's "peaceful march to confirm the people's desire and determination to go forward to the end of their long journey."

The framework agreement, aiming to create a transitional civil authority in Sudan, was signed in December in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, at a meeting attended by the head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and opposition leaders, as well as international mediators. The agreement provides for the appointment of a prime minister and a subsequent transitional period of two years, followed by a general election.

In October 2021, the Sudanese military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, overthrew the government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023, and handing power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2, 2022.