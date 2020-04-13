UrduPoint.com
Signs Of Stabilization Do Not Mean Pandemic Over - WHO's Ryan

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:22 PM

First signs of stabilization do not mean the coronavirus pandemic is over, now is the time to be vigilant, Michael J. Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) First signs of stabilization do not mean the coronavirus pandemic is over, now is the time to be vigilant, Michael J. Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, said Monday.

"We have certainly seen a stabilization in a number of countries in the direction of travel of the epidemic curve, and the intensity of increase has stabilized, and some countries have begun to see a pretty consistent drop in a number of hospital admissions but then we should start to see that followed through," Ryan said.

"But by no means does it mean it's over. Now is the time for vigilance, now is the time to double down," Ryan added.

The WHO official has warned of possible spike in new cases once the countries start coming out of lockdowns.

"We don;'t want to lurch form lockdown to nothing," Ryan said, advocating for a smoother way out of restrictions instead.

"It's really important that the lifting of these measures does not happen all at once, all over Europe," Dr Maria Van Kerkhove added.

