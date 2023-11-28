Open Menu

Sikh Leader Says He Looks Forward To US Response To India's Move To Kill Him On American Soil

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Sikh leader says he looks forward to US response to India's move to kill him on American soil

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A prominent New York-based pro-Khalistan leader has denounced India for reportedly plotting to kill him on U.S. soil, saying the move was "a challenge to American sovereignty" with the hope that the Biden administration will respond to it.

"The attempted assassination plot that has been uncovered by the FT (Financial Times), and to which the Biden administration has given its statement, is not about me anymore," Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is a lawyer with the 'Sikhs for Justice' (SfJ), an advocacy group, said in exclusive interview with Time, the mass-circulation American magazine.

"It is a challenge to American sovereignty. It is a threat to freedom of speech and democracy in America itself. But I’ll let U.S. authorities speak more on this," he said, insisting he was fighting India’s violence with votes -- a reference to SfJ's referendum for independence.

As for his work, Pannun said he is motivated by one goal: “I wanted to pursue the right of the Sikh community to self-determination.

The alleged plot, which targeted Pannun, was thwarted following an intervention by the US authorities, the FT reported last Wednesday, citing multiple people familiar with the case.

"I am an American, and if somebody is trying to assassinate me, I think it is the responsibility of the Biden administration and U.S. authorities to do something," Pannun said.

"We will be watching how [the Biden administration] will react. Do they value business, or do they value democracy? Do they value human rights, or a rogue state like India, which has already proved that it will use terror and violence and that it is not a trusted partner?"

On its part, White House Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Washington had raised the issue with the Indian government, including “at the senior-most levels”.

APP/ift

Related Topics

India Business Washington Democracy White House Independence Government

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

2 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

2 hours ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

2 hours ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

2 hours ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

2 hours ago
Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

6 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

15 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

15 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

15 hours ago

More Stories From World