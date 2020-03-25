Sikh Temple under attack in Kabul: 11 dead, several others injured

(@fidahassanain)

The local media say that the terrorists attacked Sikh Temple, leaving 11 dead and several others injured in Kabul on Wednesday morning.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2020) A 400-year old Temple of Sikh community came under attack in Afghanistan Capital, the sources said here on Wednesday.

As many as 30 to 50 Sikh Yatris including the children were said to be the target of the terrorists. There were contradictory reports about the attacks as some said that this attack was carried out by the ISIS in Afghanistan and the others blamed Pakistan hat it backed the terrorists to attack the Temple.

However, Pakistani authorities strongly condemned the attack on Sikh Temple in Kabul and rejected the allegations leveled by some groups.

Afghan security agencies reached on the spot and rescue services shifted to the injured to nearby hospital for treatment.

Taking to Twitter, the Sikh people strongly condemned the attack on Temple in Kabul and demanded Afghan government to provide them security and protection, saying that persecution of Sikh people in Afghanistan became routine matter.

Rushi Kumar, a twitterati wrote on her account: “A Gurudwara in Kabul is currently under attack, possibly by ISIS who has also previously targeted them in a attack that led to the death of many community leaders.

A few weeks ago on Holi, gunmen had also attacked a shop owned by an Afghan Sikh in Kabul,”.

Another Twittarti shared video of terrified Sikh children after a 400 years old temple came under attack in Kabul.

He wrote: “Terrified Afghan Sikh children break down as the historical 400-yr-old. Kabul Gurudwara comes under attack. For centuries these Sikhs have called Afghanistan their home but have been facing religious persecution & discrimination in Afghanistan. MT @sidhant,”.

An Afghan news agency claimed that at least 11 people died and many others injured after terrorists attacked Sikh Temple in Kabul.

Agency tweeted: “Kabul Sikh temple under attack; 11 dead: By on 25 March 2020 KABUL (Pajhwok): Nearly a dozen people have been killed in an ongoing firefight at a Sikh gurdwara in the heart of Kabul, officials,”.