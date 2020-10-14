- Home
- World
- News
- Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant Helicopter Reaches 230 Knots in Recent Test Flight - Reports
Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant Helicopter Reaches 230 Knots In Recent Test Flight - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:28 PM
The Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant coaxial demonstrator helicopter reached a speed of 232 knots during a test flight earlier this month, Defense News reported on Wednesday citing a statement from the team developers
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant coaxial demonstrator helicopter reached a speed of 232 knots during a test flight earlier this month, Defense news reported on Wednesday citing a statement from the team developers.
The report said that on October 12 the aircraft reached 232 knots in a decent and 211 knots in a level flight.
The performance meets the US Army's speed requirements as it plans to field the aircraft by 2030, the report said.
The aircraft previously reached a speed of 100 knots during a test flight in January and 205 knots in a test flight in June, the report added.