UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant Helicopter Reaches 230 Knots In Recent Test Flight - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:28 PM

Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant Helicopter Reaches 230 Knots in Recent Test Flight - Reports

The Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant coaxial demonstrator helicopter reached a speed of 232 knots during a test flight earlier this month, Defense News reported on Wednesday citing a statement from the team developers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant coaxial demonstrator helicopter reached a speed of 232 knots during a test flight earlier this month, Defense news reported on Wednesday citing a statement from the team developers.

The report said that on October 12 the aircraft reached 232 knots in a decent and 211 knots in a level flight.

The performance meets the US Army's speed requirements as it plans to field the aircraft by 2030, the report said.

The aircraft previously reached a speed of 100 knots during a test flight in January and 205 knots in a test flight in June, the report added.

Related Topics

Army January June October From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services receives ..

15 minutes ago

Iran Able to Transfer Military Manufacturing Tech ..

2 minutes ago

Global Energy Consumption Projected to Increase Ne ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Call for Intensification of Politic ..

6 minutes ago

Wasps hit by virus outbreak ahead of Premiership f ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.