Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant Helicopter Reaches 230 Knots in Recent Test Flight - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant coaxial demonstrator helicopter reached a speed of 232 knots during a test flight earlier this month, Defense news reported on Wednesday citing a statement from the team developers.

The report said that on October 12 the aircraft reached 232 knots in a decent and 211 knots in a level flight.

The performance meets the US Army's speed requirements as it plans to field the aircraft by 2030, the report said.

The aircraft previously reached a speed of 100 knots during a test flight in January and 205 knots in a test flight in June, the report added.