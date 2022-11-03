Sikorsky, DARPA Test Fly Black Hawk Helicopter on Missions Without Human Crew - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The Sikorsky helicopter company, a division of Lockheed Martin, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have successfully demonstrated how a Black Hawk helicopter flying without any human crew can reliably perform cargo resupply and rescue missions, the company said in a press release.

"Sikorsky and DARPA have successfully demonstrated to the US Army for the first time how an uninhabited Black Hawk helicopter flying autonomously can safely and reliably perform internal and external cargo resupply missions, and a rescue operation," the release said on Wednesday.

The test exercises were carried out on October 12, 14 and 18 as part of the US Army's Project Convergence 2022 experiment, the release said.

"The flights show how existing and future piloted utility helicopters could one day fly complex missions in reduced crew or autonomous mode," the release added.

This capability would give US Army commanders and aviators greater flexibility in how and when aircraft and pilots are used, especially in limited visibility or contested environments, according to the release.