Sikorsky Protests Losing Assault Aircraft Deal in Appeal to US Govt. Watchdog - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Sikorsky announced in a press release that it has filed a formal protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) over the US Army's decision to award a contract for its Future Long Ranger Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) to Bell Textron earlier this month.

"Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, filed a formal protest today asking the US Government Accountability Office to review the US Army's decision on the FLRAA contract," the release said on Wednesday.

Boeing supported the protest that was filed by Sikorsky's Team DEFIANT partner, the release said.

"Based on a thorough review of the information and feedback provided by the Army, Lockheed Martin Sikorsky, on behalf of Team DEFIANT, is challenging the FLRAA decision.

The data and discussions lead us to believe the proposals were not consistently evaluated to deliver the best value in the interest of the Army, our Soldiers and American taxpayers. ...We remain confident DEFIANT X is the transformational aircraft the Army requires to accomplish its complex missions today and well into the future," the release said.

On December 5, the US Army announced that it was selecting Bell Textron's V-280 Valor tiltrotor instead of the Sikorsky-Boeing coaxial rotor Defiant X aircraft for the contract.