Silence Over Kosovo Canal Blast Fuels Political Tensions
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Weeks after an explosion ripped through a strategic canal in Kosovo, the volatile state's authorities are under mounting pressure from Serb opponents who accuse them of politicising it ahead of the February elections.
The blast in late November ripped a hole through a canal providing water to hundreds of thousands of people and the cooling systems at two coal-fired power plants that generate most of Kosovo's power.
Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti blamed arch-rival Serbia for what he termed a "terrorist attack" but many in his administration have since fallen largely silent about the affair.
The Serbian government denied any links to it and announced plans to carry out its own investigation.
Following the initial outburst of accusations, Kosovo officials have offered little evidence, with many toning down their rhetoric in recent days.
"What have we learned from the investigation into the attack on the Ibar-Lepenac canal? Unfortunately, so far we have learned nothing," said Aleksandar Arsenijevic from the Serb Democracy Party, based in Kosovo's restive north.
"Everything is being kept under a veil of secrecy, and the investigation is clearly being dragged out in order to be used for political purposes. There is a serious danger that the Ibar-Lepenac case will end up in the shadow of other events."
Serbia and Kosovo have been at odds since the end of a war in the late 1990s between Belgrade's forces and ethnic Albanian separatists in what was then a province of Serbia.
Serbia has never recognised Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence.
The blast at the canal occurred near the border with Serbia -- an area home to many of Kosovo's remaining ethnic Serbs and long a hotbed of unrest.
