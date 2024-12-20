Open Menu

Silence Over Kosovo Canal Blast Fuels Political Tensions

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Silence over Kosovo canal blast fuels political tensions

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Weeks after an explosion ripped through a strategic canal in Kosovo, the volatile state's authorities are under mounting pressure from Serb opponents who accuse them of politicising it ahead of the February elections.

The blast in late November ripped a hole through a canal providing water to hundreds of thousands of people and the cooling systems at two coal-fired power plants that generate most of Kosovo's power.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti blamed arch-rival Serbia for what he termed a "terrorist attack" but many in his administration have since fallen largely silent about the affair.

The Serbian government denied any links to it and announced plans to carry out its own investigation.

Following the initial outburst of accusations, Kosovo officials have offered little evidence, with many toning down their rhetoric in recent days.

"What have we learned from the investigation into the attack on the Ibar-Lepenac canal? Unfortunately, so far we have learned nothing," said Aleksandar Arsenijevic from the Serb Democracy Party, based in Kosovo's restive north.

"Everything is being kept under a veil of secrecy, and the investigation is clearly being dragged out in order to be used for political purposes. There is a serious danger that the Ibar-Lepenac case will end up in the shadow of other events."

Serbia and Kosovo have been at odds since the end of a war in the late 1990s between Belgrade's forces and ethnic Albanian separatists in what was then a province of Serbia.

Serbia has never recognised Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence.

The blast at the canal occurred near the border with Serbia -- an area home to many of Kosovo's remaining ethnic Serbs and long a hotbed of unrest.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Water Democracy Belgrade Independence Serbia Albanian February November Border From Government

Recent Stories

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

2 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minist ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

4 hours ago
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other region ..

El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments

10 hours ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

10 hours ago
 MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total de ..

MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza

10 hours ago
 Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

11 hours ago
 Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Irel ..

Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland

12 hours ago
 First Heritage Conference calls for preservation o ..

First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World