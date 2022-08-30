UrduPoint.com

Silence Settles In Baghdad After Al-Sadr's Followers End Protests, Leave City's Green Zone

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Silence has settled on the streets of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad after influential Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on his followers to stop protests and leave the city's green zone, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, al-Sadr called on his followers to vacate the parliament building and leave the green zone, where government facilities and foreign embassies are located, within one hour.

Following the cleric's call, thousands of al-Sadr's supporters started leaving the center of Baghdad. Security forces have opened all major bridges across the Tigris river in the Iraqi capital and began removing concrete barriers. People, some armed with weapons, are returning to their neighborhoods in columns.

Al-Sadr's political opponents from the Coordination Framework, an Iran-backed alliance of Shiite forces forming the largest bloc in the Iraqi legislature, appealed to their supporters to stop the protests after the cleric's followers began to withdraw from Baghdad's green zone.

Prior to al-Sadr's call, violent armed clashes continued in Baghdad's green zone. Clashes occurred between the Saraya al-Salam (Peace Companies) brigade subordinate to al-Sadr and units of the Shiite militia al-Ḥashd ash-Shaʿbi (Popular Mobilization Forces).

The death toll during the clashes has reached 30 and more than 700 people were injured, including 110 security personnel, according to the latest data from Iraqi health officials.

The situation in Iraq escalated on Monday, when al-Sadr announced his retirement from politics and the closure of all offices of his party the Sadrist Movement amid threats of being physically eliminated.

Iraq has been facing a political deadlock since the early parliamentary elections the first since 2003 in October 2021. Al-Sadr's political bloc won the elections but reverted to the opposition in May 2022 and stepped down in June after several unsuccessful attempts to form a government.

